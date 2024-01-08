271 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

