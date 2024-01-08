2,734 Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $623.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

