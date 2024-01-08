31,440 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,178,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 208.1% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 209,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $47.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.26.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

