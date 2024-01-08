3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $108.59 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

