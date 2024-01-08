5,102 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

