511 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $88.74 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

