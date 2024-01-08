559 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.8% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

