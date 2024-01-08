5,750 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $134.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $9,860,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,123,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $9,860,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,123,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,349 shares of company stock valued at $18,861,954. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

