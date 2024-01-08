5,962 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

