732 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by BluePath Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.