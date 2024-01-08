732 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
