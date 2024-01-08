825 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.