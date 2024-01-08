956 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTI stock opened at $233.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.85 and a one year high of $238.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average is $221.62. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
