A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27,000.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.37. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

