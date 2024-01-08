A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27,000.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.