AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.040-11.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.720-2.760 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.81.

ABBV opened at $162.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,968,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,349 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

