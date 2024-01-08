Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Financial Review

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -6.44% Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Onfolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A Onfolio $2.22 million 1.29 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.34

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onfolio.

Summary

Adit EdTech Acquisition beats Onfolio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

