Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $162.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

AMD opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,154.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $14,495,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

