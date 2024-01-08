Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

