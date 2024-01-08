Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agiliti from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agiliti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE AGTI opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $219,086.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,981,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,755,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $219,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,981,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,755,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,674 shares of company stock valued at $651,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agiliti by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,724,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

