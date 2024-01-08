Aion Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $44.68 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00109984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00035694 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00021201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.