Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACI opened at $23.04 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 151.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

