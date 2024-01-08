Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.25 price target on the stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 759,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 430,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after buying an additional 1,278,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

