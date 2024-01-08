Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,785,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,763,000 after purchasing an additional 662,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

