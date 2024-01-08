Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 46.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

Allegion stock opened at $122.78 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.