Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.46.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.91 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

