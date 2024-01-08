Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.