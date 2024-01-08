American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 68,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 203,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Get Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.