American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

NYSE:AXP opened at $189.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

