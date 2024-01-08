American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $71.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

