AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 25,169 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ball by 50.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.