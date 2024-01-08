AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $416.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $418.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.06 and its 200-day moving average is $361.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

