AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $652.29 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $392.21 and a 12-month high of $723.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $659.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

