AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 387,978 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,978 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $117.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

