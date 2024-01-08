Analysts Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price at $118.73

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.73.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABT
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
NYSE:ABT opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.