Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) PT at $15.88

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
OWL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blue Owl Capital Price Performance
Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.11%.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.
Further Reading
