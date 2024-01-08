Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) PT at $15.88

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

OWL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 357,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

