Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $9.67

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
CCCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $315.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.99. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $9.41.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C4 Therapeutics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.