Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $9.67

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 864,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 135,540 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $315.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.99. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

