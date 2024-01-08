Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Target Price at C$3.76

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHR shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 2.4 %

CHR opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The firm has a market cap of C$490.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.57.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.369883 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.