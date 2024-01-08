Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT at C$13.28

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.91.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

