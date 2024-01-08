Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$20.13

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.4699004 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.