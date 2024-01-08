Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $110.71

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $64.49 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

