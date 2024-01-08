Analysts Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price at $24.60

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. CL King downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

SILK opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

