Analysts Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target at $16.63

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veradigm Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Veradigm by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,344,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Veradigm by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,280,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 372,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.