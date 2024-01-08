Analysts Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target at $16.63

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veradigm Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.77.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
