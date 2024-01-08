Analysts Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) PT at $34.33

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Vontier has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 4,076.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $50,009,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $33,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

