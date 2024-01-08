Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $122.45

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

