Analyzing Bone Biologics (BBLG) and The Competition

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bone Biologics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bone Biologics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 376 1134 2345 95 2.55

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Bone Biologics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Bone Biologics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.10 Bone Biologics Competitors $1.29 billion $101.63 million 26.65

Bone Biologics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -85.37% -78.74% -19.37%

Risk & Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bone Biologics competitors beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

