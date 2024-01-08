Analyzing Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) & Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $351.88 million 0.56 $25.69 million $1.44 5.98 Sphere 3D $15.64 million 2.40 -$192.80 million ($13.62) -0.19

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Security National Financial and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sphere 3D has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.84%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 9.35% 11.08% 2.30% Sphere 3D -841.11% -419.04% -180.42%

Summary

Security National Financial beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

