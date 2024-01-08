Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives C$49.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AND shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total transaction of C$564,621.82. In related news, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00. Also, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total transaction of C$564,621.82. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,608. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TSE:AND opened at C$40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.68. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$53.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7616355 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.