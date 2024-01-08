Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives C$49.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AND shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
TSE:AND opened at C$40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.68. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$53.00.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7616355 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.52%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
