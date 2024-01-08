AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.42)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $320-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.08 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.420–0.350 EPS.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $247.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

