APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $44.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $61.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.44.

APA stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

