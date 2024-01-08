Apexium Financial LP Sells 199 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PG. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

