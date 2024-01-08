Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

